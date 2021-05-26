Meet the Emirati padel player who transformed his life after losing 34kg

Naser Al Ketbi had struggled with his weight for as long as he could remember.

Aged 19, he weighed 121 kilograms, more than 30kg heavier than he should be for his height and the same as an Arabian oryx.

Growing up as an overweight child and teenager was difficult, said the 23-year-old, who is studying business management at Abu Dhabi University

“My friends used to make fun of me when I played football because I couldn’t run fast or move easily and I had problems with breathing and lack of stamina.

“I ate a lot of pizza, burgers and fast food every day, and especially before going to bed.

“I was just sitting around and eating all the time. When I ate I just couldn’t stop.”

His family urged him to cut out the fattening food throughout his childhood, "but I was a kid and I never listened", Mr Al Ketbi said.

Then and now

Move forward to the present, and Mr Al Ketbi has completely transformed his life, lost 34kg and is now an established padel player.

The energetic sport is similar to tennis, but played in pairs, with a hard racket and in smaller courts with walls made of glass.

It is heavily influenced by squash, and players can use the walls to bounce the ball back to them.

The young Emirati's journey has not been plain sailing, and it all started in 2016 when Mr Al Ketbi turned 18.

"When I started National Service, I had to be away from home for three months, and there you are deprived of fast food, so I lost 20kg," he said.

“But when I returned, I started eating again and gained it all back.”

Persistence pays off

Naser Al Ketbi grew up as an overweight child and teenager; he reached 121kg at age 19, before his healthy transformation. Courtesy, Naser Al Ketbi

This false start gave him a sense of how good it felt to lose weight, and led to what Mr Al Ketbi calls "an awakening moment" in the shower, when he resolved to cut back on the fatty foods and turn his life around.

“I felt fed up with overeating and my unhealthy lifestyle," he said.

"I started cycling from my home to my soccer training at the Abu Dhabi Country Club and back, it was about five kilometres distance each way.

“I saw a psychologist too and he told me what to do [mentally] to shift towards a healthier lifestyle."

The weight started to fall off, and he lost 34kg over seven months, even taking up crossfit for a few months, until he re-discovered his true passion, padel, in June.

“The first time I played padel was in 2014, but my family pushed me to do it at the time and I didn't like it. I was too fat so it was hard to move fast, and after some time I stopped playing," he said.

“It was Ramadan in 2017 and the club was hosting a championship. I participated and reached the semi-final, but then I lost to two ladies – one of them was the coach’s wife.

“So then I decided to start training seriously, and I made padel an essential part of my life.”

His passion paid dividends, and this year Mr Al Ketbi took first place in the Abu Dhabi Padel Tournament, alongside his partner and friend Mubarak Al Ketbi, who is a distant cousin.

Finding a mentor

Naser Al Ketbi, 23, with his guardian and mentor Hand Esaad, 50 at the Abu Dhabi Country Club. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Looking back at his fitness journey, Mr Al Ketbi said it was quite challenging to keep going, but he was lucky to have a role model to mentor him along the way.

Hani Asaad, 50, plays padel professionally and has known Mr Al Ketbi since he was a child.

The educational consultant from Egypt managed to lose 10kg over the years, so he understood how hard it can be to stick to a diet plan.

"Hani used to tell me how he managed to lose weight, and he kept talking me into shifting my lifestyle," said Mr Al Ketbi who calls Mr Asaad his guardian.

“The transformation wasn’t easy, I felt really depressed in the beginning – there were many low points when I felt very tired physically but it was a challenge for me and I stuck to it.

“My friends only saw me after I lost all the weight, they were surprised and asked me how I did it.

“I always advise them to just stick to it and not give up.”

Where to buy art books in the UAE There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE. In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus’s photo books are available for sale at their show. In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy’s – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

MATCH INFO Newcastle 2-2 Manchester City

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

