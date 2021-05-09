Dubai Covid-19 vaccination centres to close during Eid Al Fitr break

Salah Bahri People with pre-booked appointments await their turn to get vaccinated at Barsha Hall in Barsha, a suburb of Dubai. All photos by Antonie Robertson / The National (Antonie Robertson)

Covid-19 vaccination centres operated by Dubai Health Authority will be closed during the Eid Al Fitr public holiday.

The authority announced that vaccination facilities including at One Central, Al Barsha Hall, and Dialysis Centre at Al Twar, will shut from Wednesday, May 12 until Friday, May 14.

Covid-19 assessment centres at Al Badaa Health Centre, Al Khawaneej Health Centre and the Dubai Municipality Health Centre will continue to run around the clock.

DHA-operated hospitals and health centres will operate as normal, with emergency departments of all hospitals accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Specialist outpatient clinics at Rashis, Latifa and Dubai Hospital will be closed from May 12 to 14.

Hatta Hospital’s family medicine clinic will be open from 8am to 1pm and 4pm to 8.30 pm during the period.

Primary Healthcare centres

The Nadd Al Hamar, Al Barsha and Airport Medical Centre will function around the clock on all days. All other DHA primary healthcare centres will be closed during the Eid break.

The Al Lusialy Medical Fitness Centre will be open from 10am to 3pm for family medicine service and for PCR tests.

Medical Fitness Centres

All Medical Fitness Centres are closed during the Eid break. The Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre will be open on Tuesday, May 11, from 8am to 1pm.

DHA’s specialised centres will be closed during the Eid break.

The Blood Donation Centre will be open from 7.30am to 1.30pm and from 7.30pm to midnight on Wednesday, May 12. It will be open from noon until 6pm on Thursday, May 13, and Saturday, May 15.

For more information on Eid holiday timings, call the DHA's toll-free number on 800 342.

Eid Al Fitr holiday

Last week, authorities announced public and private sector workers would enjoy an Eid Al Fitr public holiday from Ramadan 29, Tuesday, May 11, to Shawwal 3.

Shawwal 3 is expected to fall on Saturday, May 15.

The start of Eid Al Fitr will depend on the sighting of the crescent moon, to herald the start of a new month in the Islamic calendar.

This will either be Wednesday, May 12 or Thursday, May 13.

The bio Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite travel destination: Maldives and south of France Favourite pastime: Family and friends, meditation, discovering new cuisines Favourite Movie: Joker (2019). I didn’t like it while I was watching it but then afterwards I loved it. I loved the psychology behind it. Favourite Author: My father for sure Favourite Artist: Damien Hurst

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

UAE squad Ali Kashief, Salem Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdelrahman, Mohammed Al Attas (Al Jazira), Mohmmed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammad Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Eisa, Mohammed Shakir, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Adel Al Hosani, Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah), Waleed Abbas, Ismail Al Hammadi, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai) Habib Fardan, Tariq Ahmed, Mohammed Al Akbari (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Mahrami (Baniyas)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

