Dubai Police deliver telemedicine service to thousands of residents

Thousands of residents have used a telemedicine service launched by the Dubai Police Health Centre to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Through the initiative, the health centre delivered services to more than 8,885 patients and offered free medicine delivery to 2,162 patients in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.

Dubai Police's courier partner Emirates Post made another 1,412 deliveries.

The initiative offers services and medical consultations by phone or video calls with patients who have made an appointment through its 901 call centre. This helps avoid in-person visits to medical facilities and prevents crowding.

Consultant Lt Col Dr Badr bin Qaba, head of Dubai Police Health Centre, said the initiative has helped ensure social distancing is in place.

"The telemedicine service initiative is in line with the objective of Dubai Police and the country to combat and curb the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

"Patients visit the centre only if their health conditions require conducting some medical tests.”

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The biog Favourite colour: Brown Favourite Movie: Resident Evil Hobbies: Painting, Cooking, Imitating Voices Favourite food: Pizza Trivia: Was the voice of three characters in the Emirati animation, Shaabiyat Al Cartoon

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. "It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. "They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. "Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. "It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. "It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home."

