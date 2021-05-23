Coronavirus: UAE records 1,591 new cases and three deaths

UAE-HEALTH-VIRUS-DUBAI People queue for the vaccine near DIFC. The city has approved Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and Oxfrd-AstraZeneca for use, and officials hope to have half the population vaccinated by late March. AFP (AFP)

The UAE recorded 1,591 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from an additional 236,993 tests.

The latest infections brought the country's total number of cases to 556,107.

Another 1,569 patients overcame the coronavirus, as the number of recoveries climbed to 536,050.

The death toll stands at 1,651, following three more fatalities.

There are 18,406 active cases in the Emirates.

Authorities said 70,176 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, representing a rate of 122.39 doses per 100 people.

The number of vaccine doses administered in the UAE passed the 12-million mark at the weekend.

It was revealed on Saturday that the UAE moved to the top of the global rankings for vaccination rates, overtaking Israel.

New infections increased slightly over the past two days. But cases have been on a downward spiral since reaching a high of close to 4,000 in January.

Meanwhile, Emirates Red Crescent and Tamouh Healthcare launched an initiative to export thousands of vaccines to countries struggling to tackle Covid-19.

Over the coming weeks, ERC and Tamouh will establish where vaccines are most needed and take care of delivery and shipping expenses.

Both parties have also pledged to administer vaccines to a number of different target groups in Abu Dhabi.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO Barcelona 4 (Suarez 27', Vidal 32', Dembele 35', Messi 78') Sevilla 0 Red cards: Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

RESULTS 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $49,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm Al Bastakiya Trial – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (D) 1,900m Winner El Patriota, Vagner Leal, Antonio Cintra 7.40pm Zabeel Turf – Listed (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,000m Winner Ya Hayati, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm Cape Verdi – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Althiqa, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm UAE 1000 Guineas – Listed (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Soft Whisper, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Bedouin’s Story, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

