Emirates Red Crescent to deliver vaccines to countries struggling to curb Covid-19 spread

Abdullah Al Rashidi, chief executive of Tamouh Healthcare, left, and Dr Mohammed Al Falahi, secretary general of the ERC, at the launch of their joint Covid-19 vaccine initiative. WAM

The UAE has launched an initiative to export thousands of vaccines to countries struggling to tackle Covid-19.

Emirates Red Crescent and Tamouh Healthcare will assist in delivering and administering vaccines in countries – both regionally and globally – to help them overcome the pandemic.

أطلقت هيئة الهلال الأحمر الإماراتي، وشركة طموح للرعاية الصحية مبادرة مشتركة لتوفير لقاحات كوفيد-19، للدول التي تواجه تحديات في الحد من انتشار جائحة كورونا على أراضيها، وذلك تعزيزاً لجهود دولة الإمارات في التصدي لتداعيات الجائحة عالمياً.#الهلال_الأحمر_الإماراتي#كفالة #تبرع pic.twitter.com/wxzmiZmvrl — الهلال الأحمر الإماراتي (@emiratesrc) May 22, 2021

As of Thursday, the UAE had administered more than 120 doses of Covid-19 vaccine per 100 people.

During the signing of a memorandum of understanding, Dr Mohammed Al Falahi, secretary-general of the ERC, said for the past year the organisation has put a huge focus on safeguarding vulnerable nations and people from the coronavirus.

Over the coming weeks, ERC and Tamouh will establish where vaccines are most needed and take care of delivery and shipping expenses.

Both parties have also pledged to administer vaccines to a number of different target groups in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Al Falahi said the MoU mirrored the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of Emirates Red Crescent, to boost humanitarian partnerships – particularly in health.

