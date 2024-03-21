President Sheikh Mohamed celebrates women's strength and kindness on Mother's Day

President Sheikh Mohamed has praised women around the world for "raising generations of children with strength and determination" on Mother's Day.

Sheikh Mohamed shared the tribute on social media on Thursday. The Mena region celebrates Mother's Day each year on March 21.

"I wish a happy Mother’s Day to all mothers around the world raising generations of children with strength and determination," Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X.

"Your efforts to instil the values of love, kindness, and courage resonate far beyond your families, and we celebrate your lasting contributions to building a better world every day."

Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, said women serve as a backbone to society and are the embodiment of generosity, loyalty and sacrifice.

In a speech on Thursday, Sheikh Fatima also reiterated her commitment to supporting mothers, state news agency Wam reported.

"As we mark Mother's Day, we honour the epitome of benevolence, steadfastness and the nurturer of generations," she said.

"She stands as the bedrock of family unity, a beacon in society and a beacon of ethical upbringing. A salute of appreciation and esteem to all mothers in the UAE and worldwide.

"May you embody the spirit of giving, loyalty and prosperity every year."

A Google Doodle was released in countries across the region on Thursday to mark the occasion. The image is an illustration of a mother reading to her child.

Mother's Day is celebrated around the world on different days. March 21 was dedicated to mothers in the Middle East several decades ago.

Egypt first declared March 21 as Mother's Day in 1956 and other Arab nations followed. In the UK, mothers were honoured on Sunday, but in many other countries the day is celebrated in May.