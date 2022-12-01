Several UAE Covid-19 testing and vaccination centres closed from Thursday

Ten Covid-19 testing and vaccination centres across the emirates closed permanently on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, widely known as Seha, said its drive-through centres in Al Wathba and Al Bahia in Abu Dhabi would stop operating.

Its drive-through services in Al Khawaneej, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah have also closed.

Expand Autoplay A member of staff takes down signage urging pupils to keep wearing masks at Brighton College in Dubai. Schools no longer require children and teachers to wear masks. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

In Al Ain, Al Hili, Al Aamerah and Al Khabsi Hall vaccination centres will from Thursday no longer provide services.

Seha said its drive-through facilities in Rabdan and Manhal in Abu Dhabi and Al Sarouj and Asharej in Al Ain would remain open.

Nearly all Covid-19 restrictions in the UAE were lifted on Monday, November 7 after a steady fall in infection rates.

The removal of the requirement to have green status on Al Hosn app ― proof of a recent PCR test and vaccination status ― to enter the majority of public places in Abu Dhabi was among the significant changes.

Read more Almost all Covid restrictions lifted in UAE, authorities say

About 25 million PCR tests have been conducted nationwide since the emergence of the coronavirus.

The lifting of green pass rules, however, as well as testing measures being dropped for air travel in many countries, has reduced demand for screening services.

In September, authorities announced that masks were no longer mandatory in most indoor public places.

The use of face coverings in indoor public places had been in effect for two and a half years.

Daily case numbers, which were above 1,000 as recently as early August, have dropped below 150 in recent days.

The UAE has recorded 1,044,343 Covid-19 infections to date, with 1,023,936 recoveries and 2,348 deaths.

There are more than 18,000 active cases nationwide.