UAE reports 366 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 366 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, after an additional 199,022 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,024,085.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the toll remaining at 2,342.

Another 325 people beat the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,003,411.

There are 18,332 active cases.

More than 188.6 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered.

Last week, the head of the World Health Organisation said the end of the Covid-19 pandemic was in sight.

“We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing on Covid-19 and other global health issues.

The number of newly reported Covid cases has dropped to the lowest level since March 2020.