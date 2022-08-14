Sheikh Hamdan opens Dubai Hospital's new Dh177 million outpatient building

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has inaugurated a new outpatient building at Dubai Hospital.

The Crown Prince shared a video online showing the event and details about the new clinics and the cost of the entire expansion project, saying health care is a top priority for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

“I inaugurated the new outpatient building of Dubai Hospital, which includes 128 specialised clinics equipped with the latest technology and AI solutions. The Dh177 million [$48m] expansion project increases the hospital’s capacity by 200 per cent,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

“Health care tops the priorities of @HHShkMohd’s vision. Dubai continues to provide the best specialised care through advanced medical facilities and highly qualified healthcare professionals to ensure the health and well-being of society.”

The 32,000 square metre building has more than two-and-a-half times the number of clinics of the previous one. It also considers the needs of people of determination and adhering to green building standards and codes.

Sheikh Hamdan was received by a delegation of directors and officials led by Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, director general of the Dubai Health Authority. After the inauguration of the new building, the Crown Prince was briefed by Mr Al Ketbi on the services available in the new building.

The Crown Prince toured the building and inspected various departments, including suites and clinics. Each floor includes reception areas, preliminary assessment rooms, consultation rooms, medical examination rooms, and separate waiting areas for women and men. There are also prayer rooms.

The ground floor comprises diagnostic areas, including medical laboratories, radiology rooms and a pharmacy.

The first floor has 37 specialised clinics, including ENT, ophthalmology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, and rheumatology. The second floor has 43 clinics, including cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, surgery, haematology, and allergy and immunology. The third floor includes 48 clinics that offer services in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology, urology, kidney, and dental diseases.

Sheikh Hamdan also heard about DHA’s plans to use the fourth floor of the building for further expansion. Mr Al Ketbi said the launch was part of a series of projects implemented by the DHA.