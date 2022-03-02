Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours Dubai Health Forum

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai attended the opening day of the event

The National
Mar 02, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attended the opening day of the Dubai Health Forum on Wednesday.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai was shown the latest hi-tech tools being used to drive progress in the healthcare sector during his visit.

The two-day conference is being staged at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

UAE 'primed to become a global hub' for life science research and innovation

It will bring together healthcare leaders, industry experts and organisations to explore the future of health services and shape ideas and innovation in the emirate.

A series of workshops, seminars and discussion panels will be held during the event, organised by Dubai Health Authority.

Updated: March 02, 2022, 12:07 PM
