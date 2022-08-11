UAE records 861 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 861 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday after an additional 240,811 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 to 1,002,306.

One person died as a result of the virus, taking the death toll to 2,339.

Another 887 people beat the virus, as total recoveries rose to 981,065.

More than 179 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Covid-19 cases passed the one million milestone on Tuesday, the making the UAE the 68th country to exceed that figure, the Worldometer data aggregation site says.

Daily figures declined steadily throughout last month and into this month after a surge of infections in June.

The authorities have urged the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures, such as wearing masks indoors and following isolation rules if infected.