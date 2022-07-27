UAE records 1,223 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

The UAE reported 1,223 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its lowest daily tally since June 11.

Another 1,127 people recovered from the virus and there were two coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country has recorded 986,747 infections, 965,955 recoveries and 2,334 deaths to date.

The number of active cases stands at 18,458.

The latest infections were identified as a result of 225,577 PCR tests.

More than 176.4 million tests have been conducted across the Emirates under a robust mass screening strategy.

Daily case numbers have declined this month after a surge in June.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures to help limit community transmission.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said this week a rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths had been recorded over the past five weeks in an area stretching from Morocco to Pakistan and encompassing 22 countries.

The circulation of new variants, the easing of public health measures and low vaccination rates have led to the increase, WHO officials said on Tuesday.

“We anticipate this surge to continue for a few more weeks,” said Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, the WHO's regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, at a press briefing in Cairo.

Almost 22.5 million cases and more than 344,000 deaths have been reported in the region.

Sub-variants of Omicron, including BA. 4 and BA. 5, have been driving waves of cases, hospital admissions and deaths around the world because of increased transmissibility.

Globally, during the week of July 11 to July 17, the number of weekly cases plateaued. There were just under 6.3 million new cases after an increasing trend during the previous five weeks, according to the WHO’s weekly epidemiological report. The number of new weekly deaths increased, with 11,000 reported.