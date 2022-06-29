UAE records 1,769 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

The UAE reported 1,769 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its overall tally to 944,022.

Another 1,674 people overcame the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 924,192.

There were two coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour reporting period, taking the toll to 2,315.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 192,567 PCR tests.

More than 169.7 million tests have been conducted to date under a mass screening strategy.

The latest daily figures are the highest since February 6, when 2,015 infections were recorded.

Daily case numbers have been on the rise in recent weeks, having dropped to fewer than 200 in early May.

Authorities have called on the public to abide by key Covid-19 safety measures to help curb the spread of the virus.

While the wearing of masks outdoors is optional, the government has reminded the public of the need to use face coverings in indoor public settings such as malls.

Those caught flouting face mask rules face fines of Dh3,000 ($816).

More than 550 million cases have now been reported across the world since the virus broke out in late 2019.

More than 526 million recoveries have been confirmed, along with an estimated 6.3 million deaths.

The United States has recorded 89 million infections, the highest figure for a single country in the world and more than double that of second-placed India.