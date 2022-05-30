UAE delegation inaugurates largest hospital in Yemen

A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has inaugurated the first phase of the largest hospital in the Shabwah province of Yemen.

The plans for the public hospital were supervised by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister, and chairman of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

These are part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to boost Yemen's impoverished health sector and improve the lives of the Yemeni people.

Shabwah is the third largest province, or governate, in Yemen, comprising 17 districts.

The inauguration was attended by Awadh bin Al Wazir Al Awlaqi, Governor of Shabwa, and several senior officials.

The hospital is aimed at improving healthcare services in the province and enabling access to quality healthcare services, a spokesperson from the foundation said.

The hospital will have a total of 350 beds, with phase one including 100 beds, while the second phase will add 250 more.