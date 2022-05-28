Yemen rivals in talks to reopen roads around besieged Taez

Initial face-to-face talks to reopen roads around the besieged Yemeni city of Taez have been described as “promising” by the UN’s special envoy, who said on Saturday he hoped the rival sides could now reach an agreement.

A proposal for the phased re-opening of roads, including safety guarantees for civilians, was drawn up in three days of discussions and options presented by both sides in the conflict.

Representatives from Yemen's internationally recognised government and the Houthi rebel group met in the Jordanian capital Amman on Wednesday to discuss attempts to end a siege on vital parts of Taez, Yemen's third largest city.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said on Saturday the initial discussions have been concluded.

“I now call on the parties to conclude their internal deliberations urgently and deliver positive results to the Yemeni people,” said Mr Grundberg.

“Lifting restrictions on the freedom of movement of people and goods will not only have a positive impact on alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and reviving the economy, but will also help cultivate confidence in the political process.”

Civil sector groups and local mediators, many from Taez, took part in the discussions and offered expertise to help open the roads.

“The role of civil society in those discussions proved to be indispensable, as they offered a compass to all those involved, including the UN, for prioritising the interests and lived experiences of Yemeni women, men and children,” said Mr Grundberg.

Yemen descended into civil war in 2014 after the Iran-aligned Houthis overran the capital Sanaa and the government relocated to the southern port city of Aden. In 2015, a Saudi-backed coalition intervened in the conflict at the request of the government.

Government forces, allied tribes and other rival factions opposing the Houthis have gained a foothold in the city centre.

However, the Houthis have mainly entrenched themselves over the years in the east and north, areas that are home to pivotal trade routes and industrial installations.

Yemen’s conflict has entered its eighth year and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. About 80 per cent of the population is reliant on aid and millions face starvation, the UN World Food Programme has said.

A two-month UN-brokered truce began on April 2, at the start of Ramadan and has largely held despite alleged Houthi breaches.

The truce is the first between the government and the Houthis in the past seven years.