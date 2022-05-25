UAE officials urge caution after first monkeypox case confirmed

UAE authorities have called on the public to remain vigilant to limit the risk of contracting the monkeypox virus after the country confirmed its first case on Tuesday.

Dr Fatima Al Attar, head of International Health Regulations at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said on Wednesday all medical bodies in the country were "studying and evaluating the situation" to ensure their "readiness" to monitor for potential further cases.

People were urged to take all "preventative measures in order to prevent and reduce the risk of infection", she added during the country's regular Covid-19 media briefing.

This included maintaining personal hygiene and avoiding contact with anyone who has skin rashes.

The first confirmed case in the Emirates was detected in a 29-year-old woman from a West African nation, although officials did not specify which.

Officials said she was receiving necessary medical care and was a visitor to the Emirates.

At the weekend, officials urged hospitals and health facilities nationwide to immediately report suspected cases for further investigation.

Over the past few days, several European and North American countries — including Britain, France and the US — have reported cases of the rare virus, which is endemic in parts of Africa.

Medical authorities have said, however, that the risk that the disease will spread widely is low.

Dr Al Attar also urged the public to follow official sources of information on the virus and to avoid spreading rumours online, which may result in legal action.

Public urged to remain responsible in Covid-19 fight

During the briefing, the public was asked to remain responsible to support the country's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

People were reminded to continue to wear face masks when mandated and to isolate in case of infection.

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, said the UAE remained on "the right track" in its efforts to overcome the coronavirus.

But he stressed the need to continue to abide by safety measures which remain in place to limit the spread of the virus.

Covid-19 infection rates have fallen significantly during the course of the year, aided by comprehensive testing and vaccination drives.

Daily case numbers topped 3,000 in January, but have remained below 400 since March 7.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the same period.