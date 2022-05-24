UAE health ministry confirms first case of monkeypox virus

The UAE has recorded its first case of the monkeypox virus, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

The patient is a 29-year-old woman from a West African nation - officials did not specify which.

She is receiving the necessary medical care, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement carried by state news agency Wam.

It described her as a visitor to the UAE.

At the weekend, officials had urged hospitals and health facilities nationwide to immediately report cases with potential symptoms for further investigation.

Over the past few days, several European and North American countries including Britain, France and the United States have reported cases of the rare virus, which is endemic in parts of Africa.

Medical authorities have said, however, that the risk that the disease will spread widely is low.

About 100 confirmed cases have been recorded worldwide, in addition to several dozen suspected cases that are still being investigated.

No associated deaths have been reported to date. Medics use a form of PCR swab test to identify confirmed cases.

In a bulletin on Saturday, the World Health Organisation said it was working to get information out to frontline health workers to ensure cases were spotted early.

"The situation is evolving and WHO expects there will be more cases of monkeypox identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries," it said.

What is Monkeypox?

It is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. It belongs to the same virus family as smallpox.

Most human cases have been in central and west Africa and outbreaks have been relatively limited.

The illness was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were two outbreaks of a “pox-like” disease in research monkeys — thus the name monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, in a young boy in a remote part of Congo.

