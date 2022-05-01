Coronavirus: UAE reports 240 new cases

The UAE reported 240 new coronavirus cases and 392 recoveries on Sunday.

The daily caseload pushed the total number of infections to 898,811 and recoveries climbed to 882,223.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and the toll remains at 2,302.

The latest cases were identified from 231,652 PCR tests. More than 156 million tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE to limit the effects of the pandemic.

Official data shows that 100 per cent of the eligible population in the UAE have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with 97.69 per cent fully vaccinated.

Last week, the authorities announced protocols for celebrating Eid Al Fitr.

It includes having an active green pass on Al Hosn app, following precautionary measures, such as wearing wear face masks at all times, and maintaining physical distancing when going for Eid prayers.

Prayers must not exceed 20 minutes and the gates of mosques should be opened after dawn prayers.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the public should give Eid presents through electronic means and people should try to limit celebrations to immediate family members and close friends.