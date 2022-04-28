Coronavirus: UAE reports 275 new cases

The UAE reported 275 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total count for infections to 898,045.

Another 334 people beat the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recoveries to 881,148.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since March and the toll remained at 2,302.

The latest cases were identified from 282,907 PCR tests. More than 155 million tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE to limit the effects of the pandemic.

Authorities report that 100 per cent of the eligible population in the UAE have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with 97.65 per cent fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced protocols for celebrating Eid Al Fitr.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, Ncema's spokesman, urged the public to "celebrate this blessed period in health and safety with loved ones, as well as to protect the most vulnerable categories from [coronavirus] infection". The Eid Al Fitr holidays begin on Saturday.

"The protocols include the need to have an active green pass on Al Hosn app and adhere to relevant precautionary measures," Dr Al Ameri said.

The updated protocols include a requirement for worshippers at Eid prayers to wear face masks at all times and maintain physical distancing.

Prayers must not exceed 20 minutes and the gates of mosques should be opened after dawn prayers.

The authority said the public should give Eid presents through electronic means and people should try to limit celebrations to immediate family members and close friends.