UAE reports 259 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 259 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally of infections to 896,631.

Officials said another 396 people beat the virus as total recoveries climbed to 879,054.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 264,970 PCR tests.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and the toll remained at 2,302.

Cases have hovered around the 250-mark since April 5 and dropped to 198 on April 13.

The UAE's robust mass testing strategy and nationwide vaccination campaign have helped in fighting the pandemic.

According to official data, nearly 154 million tests have been conducted to date.

More than 24.67m vaccines have been given and 97.56 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.