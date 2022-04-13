UAE to allow unvaccinated Emiratis to travel abroad from Saturday

The UAE will allow unvaccinated Emiratis to travel overseas from Saturday, April 16

Citizens must present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours of travel under the updated Covid-19 safety measures announced on Wednesday.

They must also complete travel forms in Al Hosn app to turn their application status green.

"We highlight the importance of contacting the country’s diplomatic missions in other countries in case of a suspected infection, as well as of using the Tawajudi service, to ensure the safety of Emirati citizens during their travels under all emergency circumstances," a National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority spokesman said.

Authorities had banned unvaccinated citizens from travelling from January 10 as part of efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

This came at a time when the emergence of the Omicron variant had prompted a surge in infection rates around the globe.

The easing of restrictions was confirmed in the government's regular coronavirus media briefing. New protocols for people arriving in the Emirates from abroad were also announced.

Travellers under the age of 16 who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a PCR test on arrival.

They were urged to abide by the precautionary measures in place in the country.

The directives are in line with the UAE's cautious recovery from the pandemic.

A number of safety measures have been eased in recent weeks, including making the wearing of masks outdoors optional and lifting border controls for entry to Abu Dhabi from other emirates.

Daily case numbers have declined significantly in recent weeks after exceeding 3,000 as recently as January.

On Wednesday, the UAE reported 237 new Covid-19 cases after a further 298,981 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the tally of infections to 894,523.

No deaths have been reported since March 7, with the toll standing at 2,302.

Another 486 people beat the virus, taking the tally of recoveries to 875,602.

UAE a global leader in vaccination drive

The briefing heard the UAE is leading the world in terms of the percentage of its population who are fully vaccinated, in countries of at least 1 million people.

It was also ranked first globally for the rate of people to have received at least one dose, in statistics released by Our World in Data.

The Emirates placed second for the number of PCR tests conducted for every 1,000 people.

Mass testing of the public and a comprehensive inoculation campaign have been central to the UAE's Covid-19 strategy.

More than 151 million PCR tests have been conducted so far.

About 24.6 million doses of Covid-19 have been administered to the public since December 2020.