UAE records 288 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 288 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 891,588.

Another 830 people overcame the virus as the number of recoveries rose to 868,492.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since March 7, with the toll remaining at 2,302.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 295,915 PCR tests.

More than 148.4 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

A robust screening strategy and a nationwide vaccination have been key to the country's recovery strategy.

More than 24.5 million vaccine doses have been administered to the public, with about 97 per cent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.

Read More Scientists still do not know which environments coronavirus spreads most easily in

Daily case figures, which were above 3,000 in January, have remained below 400 since March 7.

Safety restrictions have been eased in light of falling infection rates in recent weeks.

The wearing of masks outdoors is now optional, border controls on entry to Abu Dhabi from other emirates have been lifted and rules have also been relaxed for worshippers at mosques in time for the start of Ramadan.