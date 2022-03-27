UAE reports 315 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 315 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally of infections to 890,108.

No deaths were reported for the 20th consecutive day, with the toll remaining at 2,302.

Another 850 people beat the virus as the recovery total climbed to 864,414.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 312,548 PCR tests.

Nearly 147 million tests have been conducted to date under a robust screening strategy.

Daily case numbers have remained below 400 since March 7, having topped 3,000 in January.

The UAE has cautiously been emerging from the pandemic as cases decline after the Omicron wave.

Capacity limits at restaurants have been removed, travel rules eased and border rules ended.

The UAE on Friday also announced a negative PCR test result is no longer required to enter the country through its land borders from neighbouring countries.

All those coming into the Emirates will now only be subject to screening with EDE scanners.

The new rule, which comes into force on March 29, was announced on Friday by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority through state news agency Wam.