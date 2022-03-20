Coronavirus: UAE records 347 new cases

The UAE reported 347 new coronavirus cases and 1,011 recoveries on Sunday.

Officials said no one died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 887,729 cases, 858,217 recoveries and 2,302 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped dramatically since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January, 2021.

An additional 332,605 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 144 million.

Meanwhile, a new report shows that thousands of children are estimated to have died every month because of the impact of coronavirus on health systems in poorer countries.

In low and middle-income countries, surging Covid cases strained healthcare systems, a report by Edinburgh-based charity KidsOR showed, with researchers estimating that the collateral effects resulted in at least 6,000 children dying each month during the pandemic.

There were significant changes in the ages and characteristics of patients operated on, before and during the Covid pandemic, with more healthier and wealthier patients treated.

The charity said the findings raise concerns about unreported deaths among poorer people.