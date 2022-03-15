Coronavirus: UAE records 280 new cases

The UAE reported 280 new coronavirus cases and 947 recoveries on Tuesday.

Officials said no one in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 885,983 cases, 853,253 recoveries and 2,302 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January, 2021.

An additional 345,206 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 143 million.

Meanwhile, the UAE has announced the return of iftar tents during Ramadan for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The marquees have been cancelled for the past two years to prevent gatherings and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said on Monday that the tents would be reinstated.