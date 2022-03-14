Coronavirus: UAE reports 296 new cases, lowest in 12 weeks

The UAE reported 296 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in 12 weeks.

It was on December 19, 2021, that 285 infections were reported.

Another 980 people beat the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

The daily caseload pushed the total number of infections to 885,703 and recoveries climbed to 852,306.

The latest cases were detected from 254,579 tests.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and the toll is 2,302.

Active cases dropped to 32,430 as recoveries continue to outpace daily infections.

Daily infections have stayed below 400 since March 7.

Mass testing of the public and a nationwide vaccination campaign have been central to the UAE’s recovery strategy.

Read More Latest updates on coronavirus

More than 142.5 million tests have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to official data, more than 24.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the public to date, with about 96.57 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.