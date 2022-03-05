UAE records no Covid-19 deaths for seventh day in a row

The UAE reported no Covid-19 deaths for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday.

Authorities confirmed 558 new Covid-19 infections, up on the 447 reported on Friday but still well below figures recorded earlier in the year.

Daily case numbers have dropped significantly in recent weeks, after topping 3,000 several times in January.

A further 1,623 people beat the virus in the past 24 hours.

The Emirates has announced 882,447 cases, 841,700 recoveries and 2,301 deaths to date.

The number of active cases fell to 38,476 as the encouraging streak of daily recoveries exceeding new cases was extended.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 418,038 PCR tests.

More than 139.7 million tests have been conducted as part of a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.