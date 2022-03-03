Covid rules for entering the UAE by land now match those for arriving by air

Read More: Covid-19 in the UAE: All you need to know about the easing of rules

The UAE has announced that the recently updated rules for people entering the country by air will also apply to those entering the Emirates through its land borders from Thursday.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority — NCEMA — said last week that PCR tests are no longer required for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UAE from February 26.

Fully vaccinated passengers need only to show a vaccine certificate with a readable QR code.

People who are not vaccinated must show a negative PCR test result conducted within 48 hours of departure or a certificate with a QR code proving they have recovered from coronavirus within a month of the date of travel.

Those same rules now apply to people arriving in the UAE through its land borders, with extra advice to have a PCR test within 24 hours, particularly if visitors are planning to stay beyond three days.

"As of March 3, 2022, all announced entry procedures for the country will apply to land ports," the authority said.

"We advise those coming through land ports to undergo a PCR test within 24 hours of arriving in the country, specifically those who plan to stay in the country for over 72 hours."

In addition to the new PCR rules, Abu Dhabi has also scrapped its green list system and removed quarantine for all international travellers.

Abu Dhabi also ended border rules requiring travellers entering from other emirates to show Al Hosn green pass or move through an EDE scanner.

However, the green pass is still needed for entry into public places in Abu Dhabi.