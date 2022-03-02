UAE reports 519 new coronavirus cases

The UAE reported 519 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the total number of infections recorded in the country since the pandemic began early in 2020 to 880,970.

Officials said there were no Covid-19 deaths in the 24-hour reporting period.

Another 1,613 people beat the virus, and the recovery total climbed to 837,139.

An additional 430,493 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 138 million.

Mass testing of the public and a nationwide vaccination campaign have been central to the UAE’s recovery strategy.

More than 24.1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the public to date, with about 95.9 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

The UAE has also been lifting rules as the country emerges from the pandemic.

On Friday, the Emirates announced the most significant easing of restrictions since April 2020.

The decisions scrap quarantine for close contacts, remove PCR testing requirements for travellers and lift border restrictions in Abu Dhabi.