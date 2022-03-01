UAE's daily Covid-19 cases drop below 500

The UAE recorded 478 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily tally for nine weeks.

No deaths related to the virus were reported for the third day in a row.

A further 1,485 recoveries from the coronavirus were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The UAE has announced 880,451 infections, 835,526 recoveries and 2,301 deaths to date.

The last time daily infections were lower was on December 21, when 452 positive tests were recorded.

The number of active cases fell to 42,624 as an encouraging streak of daily recoveries exceeding new infections was extended.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 420,289 PCR tests.

More than 138 million PCR tests have been conducted to date.

A mass screening strategy has been key to the UAE's fight against the pandemic.

The cost of PCR testing has been reduced to Dh40 across Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi announced the news on its Instagram page, saying the decision was effective from Tuesday.

The price of PCR testing has been consistently lowered since the start of the pandemic, when the standard cost was Dh370 per test.

That was reduced to Dh250 in the September of 2020, then to Dh180, and still further to Dh65 in late 2020.