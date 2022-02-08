UAE records 1,615 Covid-19 cases in new 2022 low

The UAE recorded 1,615 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, as daily infections hit their lowest mark this year for the second day in a row.

Another 2,219 people overcame the virus as recoveries surpassed new infections for the second consecutive day.

Four people died during the 24-hour reporting period.

The UAE has confirmed 860,976 infections, 788,861 recoveries and 2,269 deaths since announcing its first cases in late January, 2020.

Daily case numbers have declined in recent week having risen sharply at the end of 2021.

Having fallen below 50 in early December, infections topped 3,000 several times in January.

The last time daily cases were lower was on December 24, when 1,352 positive tests were recorded.

The number of active cases in the Emirates dropped to 69,846, thanks to the number of recoveries exceeding new cases.

The latest infections were identified as a result of 482,477 PCR tests.

More than 129 million tests have now been conducted under a robust screening strategy aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Mass testing of the public and a nationwide vaccination campaign remain central to the UAE's recovery strategy.

More than 23.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the public, with about 94.6 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

Authorities have urged eligible members of the public to receive a booster dose to support the country's fight against Covid-19.