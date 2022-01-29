Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,355 new cases and five deaths

Another 1,129 people beat the virus

The National
Jan 29, 2022

The UAE reported 2,355 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, after carrying out a further 485,322 tests.

These latest infections took the overall tally of cases to 840,739.

Another 1,129 people beat the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 775,172.

Five people died during the 24-hour reporting period, taking the death toll to 2,239.

More than 124 million tests have been carried out in the country since the outbreak of Covid-19 two years ago.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures and have Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, if eligible.

Testing rates have intensified this month – with daily numbers hovering around the half-million mark for the past two weeks.

Read More
Abu Dhabi schools set for full return of pupils on Monday as Dubai eases restrictions
How a Dh25 Covid-19 drug helped to save a million lives

Many employees require regular PCR tests to enter their workplace, while a negative test result is required to enter Abu Dhabi from other emirates.

All year groups will resume in-person learning at Abu Dhabi schools on Monday, while further Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted in Dubai.

On Friday, Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority – which administers private education in the emirate – announced that schools there could resume extracurricular activities from Monday.

Updated: January 29th 2022, 11:09 AM
CovidCoronavirusCovid 19 Vaccine
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,355 new cases and five deathsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Woman flown to hospital after falling ill at Dubai resort
An image that illustrates this article How a Dh25 Covid-19 drug helped to save a million lives
An image that illustrates this article Two years of Covid-19 in the UAE: from first cases to vaccination drivesStory gallery icon