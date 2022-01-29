Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,355 new cases and five deaths

The UAE reported 2,355 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, after carrying out a further 485,322 tests.

These latest infections took the overall tally of cases to 840,739.

Another 1,129 people beat the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 775,172.

Five people died during the 24-hour reporting period, taking the death toll to 2,239.

More than 124 million tests have been carried out in the country since the outbreak of Covid-19 two years ago.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures and have Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, if eligible.

Testing rates have intensified this month – with daily numbers hovering around the half-million mark for the past two weeks.

Many employees require regular PCR tests to enter their workplace, while a negative test result is required to enter Abu Dhabi from other emirates.

All year groups will resume in-person learning at Abu Dhabi schools on Monday, while further Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted in Dubai.

On Friday, Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority – which administers private education in the emirate – announced that schools there could resume extracurricular activities from Monday.