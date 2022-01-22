No quarantine for asymptomatic medics if exposed to Covid, Dubai Health Authority says

Healthcare workers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the coronavirus, Dubai Health Authority has said.

In a circular issued to hospitals and clinics, the DHA said no isolation is required for medics if they seem healthy and asymptomatic. The new rule came into effect on January 20.

However, the following conditions should be met:

1. Medics who have been exposed to a Covid-19 positive person should be free of symptoms

2. They must have had both doses of the vaccine, plus the booster

3. It also includes vaccinated people who have been infected with the virus

4. The booster dose should have been taken at the right time

On Saturday, the UAE reported 3,020 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 822,886 since the pandemic began in January 2020.

Another four people died, bringing the death toll to 2,211.

Recoveries now stand at 767,315, after another 1,333 people beat the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.