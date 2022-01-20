Three new 24-hour Covid-19 testing centres open in Dubai

Three new drive-through Covid testing centres have been opened in Dubai, the emirate's health authority said on Thursday.

The new facilities were opened by Dubai Health Authority in collaboration with Unilabs, and are located in Al Mankhool, Nad Al Sheba and Nad Al Hammar.

All three are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and have the capacity to screen 1,500 people a day.

On Thursday a fourth facility was opened in Al Lusialy. PCR tests are done on an appointment-only basis. Opening hours are 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday and appointments can be booked through the DHA app.

More than 200 screening centres are now available in Dubai, as testing increases during the surge in case numbers.

There are now more than 50,000 active cases of Covid-19 in the UAE, after 1.2 million people took a PCR test in the past two days.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, more than 119 million tests have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic.

Demand for tests has surged in the new year as the number of people travelling, returning to school or feeling unwell has increased.

