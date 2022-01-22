Coronavirus: UAE reports 3,020 new cases and 1,333 recoveries

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

The UAE reported 3,020 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 822,886.

Another four people died, pushing the death toll to 2,211.

Recoveries now stand at 767,315 after 1,333 people beat the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

The latest cases were identified from 471,588 PCR tests. More than 120 million tests have been carried out in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 23.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date, with about 93 per cent of the public now fully vaccinated.

Infections have gone up since the middle of December last year as the Omicron variant spread around the world.

Daily cases in the emirate dropped to the 50s at the beginning of December but have stayed above 2,500 in the new year.