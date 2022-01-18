UAE records 2,792 Covid-19 cases and three deaths

The UAE reported 2,792 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally of infections to 811,029.

Three people died after contracting the virus, raising the death toll to 2,198.

Another 1,166 people beat the virus as the recovery total climbed to 762,379.

The number of active cases stands at 46,452.

Read More Latest on Covid-19

The latest infections were identified as a result of 487,749 PCR tests, the largest daily number conducted to date.

More than 118 million tests have been carried out since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

A comprehensive screening campaign and robust vaccination drive have been central to the UAE's recovery strategy.

More than 23 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since December, 2020, with more than 93 per cent of the population having now received at least two jabs.

Authorities have called on the public to receive their booster dose if eligible to safeguard their health and that of others.

Fully vaccinated people who had their second dose six months ago or more must now take the booster shot in order to maintain green pass status on the Al Hosn app, which is required to enter Abu Dhabi from other emirates and access most public places in the capital.