UAE records 2,989 Covid-19 cases and four deaths

The UAE reported 2,989 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 808,237.

Four people died after contracting the virus as the death toll rose to 2,195.

The number of actives cases stands at 44,829.

Another 945 people overcame the virus as the number of recoveries climbed to 761,213.

Read More Latest on Covid-19

The latest infections were recorded as a result of an additional 346,101 PCR tests.

More than 117.8 million tests have been conducted to date.

Daily figures dipped below 3,000 for the first time in four days.

Infection rates have risen sharply in recent weeks, having fallen below 50 in early December.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures and take a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine if eligible to help lead the recovery from the pandemic.

A robust immunisation drive has been central to the country's fight against the virus.

More than 23 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, with more than 93 per cent of the population having received at least two doses.