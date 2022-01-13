Coronavirus: UAE records 2,683 new cases and one death

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 2,683 new coronavirus cases and 1,135 recoveries on Thursday.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 795,997 cases, 756,805 recoveries and 2,182 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Daily cases dropped to double figures since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January last year but the spread of the Omicron variant has caused the number of infected people to surge again.

An additional 307,767 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 116 million.

Elsewhere, AstraZeneca said preliminary data from a trial it conducted on its Covid-19 shot, Vaxzevria, showed it generated a higher antibody response against the Omicron strain and others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma, when given as a third booster dose.

The increased response was recorded in people who were previously vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine and AstraZeneca said it would submit this data to regulators worldwide given the urgent need for boosters.

AstraZeneca has developed the vaccine with researchers from the University of Oxford, and lab studies last month found a three-dose course of Vaxzevria was effective against the rapidly spreading new variant.

The data is the first released by the company from its trials for boosters of its vaccine.