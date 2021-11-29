Coronavirus: UAE reports 58 new cases and 84 recoveries

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Covid-19 infections are decreasing consistently in the UAE, with 58 new cases reported on Monday.

Cases were at a similar level on March 31, 2020, when 53 new infections were announced.

Officials announced that 84 patients beat the virus and no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

There have been 741,976 infections, 736,862 recoveries and 2,146 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

The latest cases were identified from 213,168 tests. More than 100 million PCR tests have been conducted since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

The Emirates leads the worldwide Covid-19 vaccination charts, according to data collected from more than 130 countries by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford.

Last week, the UAE reached a major milestone in its coronavirus vaccination campaign, as 100 per cent of eligible people have received their first dose.

More than 90 per cent have received both doses.

The country has urged adults who took the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than six months ago to sign up for a booster shot, amid warnings of the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus in South Africa and Europe.

Until now, boosters were largely limited to people with health conditions, over-50s, and those who had the Sinopharm vaccine early in the inoculation campaign.

The small number of residents who took the Russian-made Sputnik V are also urged to take a booster. It is not clear if those who took the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are eligible yet.