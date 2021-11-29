Coronavirus: UAE reports 58 new cases and 84 recoveries

The latest cases were identified from 213,168 tests

The National
Nov 29, 2021

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Covid-19 infections are decreasing consistently in the UAE, with 58 new cases reported on Monday.

Cases were at a similar level on March 31, 2020, when 53 new infections were announced.

Officials announced that 84 patients beat the virus and no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

There have been 741,976 infections, 736,862 recoveries and 2,146 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

The latest cases were identified from 213,168 tests. More than 100 million PCR tests have been conducted since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

The Emirates leads the worldwide Covid-19 vaccination charts, according to data collected from more than 130 countries by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford.

Last week, the UAE reached a major milestone in its coronavirus vaccination campaign, as 100 per cent of eligible people have received their first dose.

Read More
UAE to offer adults Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

More than 90 per cent have received both doses.

The country has urged adults who took the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than six months ago to sign up for a booster shot, amid warnings of the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus in South Africa and Europe.

Until now, boosters were largely limited to people with health conditions, over-50s, and those who had the Sinopharm vaccine early in the inoculation campaign.

The small number of residents who took the Russian-made Sputnik V are also urged to take a booster. It is not clear if those who took the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are eligible yet.

Updated: November 29th 2021, 11:01 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Morocco bans inbound international passenger flights for two weeks
An image that illustrates this article India to make on-arrival Covid-19 tests mandatory from at-risk countries
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE reports 58 new cases and 84 recoveries
An image that illustrates this article Omicron could evade current Covid vaccines, Moderna chief warns