80% of UAE population now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Eighty per cent of the UAE population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, new figures show.

Officials on Thursday said 91.32 per cent of the population had received one dose, while 80.29 per cent is fully vaccinated.

The figure of 80 per cent is widely regarded as a milestone in the push for herd immunity.

The Emirates has overseen one of the fastest drives and has administered 19,247,164 vaccines. First, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines are available.

Latest #COVID19 vaccine developments 91.32% of #UAE population received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 80.29% received two doses of the vaccine.

Herd immunity is the point at which enough people have been vaccinated, or have had the disease, to significantly slow its spread in the community.

Regardless of that, health authorities still encourage every person to get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and the people around them.

Children over 12 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for children between the ages of 3 and 17 after a successful trial involving 900 children in Abu Dhabi.

To expand the vaccination campaign, authorities in Abu Dhabi are running a Covid-19 vaccination campaign at government offices to make it easier for employees to receive shots or booster doses.

The Department of Government Support, in co-operation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has organised the campaign for all government employees and their families.

In August, the emirate also set up two dedicated walk-in vaccination centres for pupils and teachers.

New teachers, pupils and school employees could get the shot, even if they did not yet have their Emirates IDs.

In early August, authorities also recommended that people in the UAE receive a booster shot if they had their second dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than six months ago.

People in groups considered at high risk were advised to get the booster after only three months.

People considered at high risk, including those aged over 60, the disabled and those with chronic diseases, can walk into any of the listed health centres.

All others must book an appointment.

On Thursday, 564 new cases were reported. Active cases in the country dropped to 6,515 as recoveries continued to outpace infections.

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Results: 5pm: Baynunah Conditions (UAE bred) Dh80,000 1,400m. Winner: Al Tiryaq, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Abdullah Al Hammadi (trainer). 5.30pm: Al Zahra Handicap (rated 0-45) Dh 80,000 1,400m: Winner: Fahadd, Richard Mullen, Ahmed Al Mehairbi. 6pm: Al Ras Al Akhdar Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m. Winner: Jaahiz, Jesus Rosales, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Al Reem Island Handicap Dh90,000 1,600m. Winner: AF Al Jahed, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel. 7pm: Al Khubairah Handicap (TB) 100,000 2,200m. Winner: Empoli, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap Dh80,000 2,200m. Winner: Shivan OA, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi.

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

