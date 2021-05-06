Minister outlines vision to attract global talent to 'live, work and retire' in UAE

The UAE is developing a long-term vision to attract global talent to live, work and retire in the country, a senior minister said.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said recruiting skilled overseas workers remained crucial to accelerating economic growth.

He said an "ecosystem" was being put in place to bolster the UAE's position as a prime destination.

Remote working opportunities and long-term residency schemes were key to the strategy, he said.

Quote We aim to build an ecosystem where foreign talents are incentivised to stay for long-term durations ... retire in the country and build roots for their children here

"Skilled human capital lies at the heart of economic growth and competitiveness, and this is especially true in the era of the knowledge economy," Dr Al Zeyoudi told The National.

"It is therefore of vital importance to attract foreign talents to complement our national homegrown talents and drive our knowledge economy.

"We aim to increase the share of knowledge workers and skilled human capital of our overall population and workforce, in order to satisfy the current and future demand of the UAE jobs sector.”

UAE a growing hub for international talent

The UAE has already unveiled a series of initiatives to encourage workers around the world to relocate.

In March, the Cabinet announced the introduction of a residence permit for remote workers.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said the residency permit meant that "any employee anywhere in the world can reside in the UAE to practice work remotely, even if the company is not present in the country".

In January, Sheikh Mohammed set out plans to allow non-Emiratis to obtain UAE citizenship for the first time.

Under the scheme, skilled professionals would be nominated by government or royal court officials.

Hassan Arafat, director of the Centre for Membranes and Advanced Water Technology at Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi, told The National of his pride at being among the first residents to secure citizenship.

A 10-year golden card visa scheme was also launched in May 2019 to give exceptional workers and foreign investors the opportunity to remain in the country on a long-term basis.

“The UAE has long recognized the importance of foreign talent to its economic growth, and in fact has long been an appealing destination for aspiring and experienced foreign talented individuals,” said Dr Al Zeyoudi.

“Our policies and programmes will contribute to building an ecosystem that attracts global talent.

"Facilitated immigration pathways, enhanced social insurance features, and increased workforce flexibility and mobility are some of the critical elements of this ecosystem.

"We will also work with our partners to enhance other important elements such as social cohesion and integration, education affordability, healthcare accessibility, as well as factors that relate to the regulatory, business and market environment.”

However, retaining talent in the UAE is an area they want to “specifically” improve on, the minister said.

“We aim to build an ecosystem where foreign talents are incentivised to stay for long-term durations, partake in the social fabric, contribute to the economy, retire in the country and build roots for their children here,” he said.

What talent does the UAE want to attract?

“For the UAE, talented individuals are those with the ability to contribute to and compete in their profession of choice; thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of the UAE and to the advancement of its national goals and aspirations," the minister said.

"They include specialist talents, innovative, research and creative talents, entrepreneurial talents and all other segments of knowledge workers. Talent comes in many forms, and we welcome talented individuals from all backgrounds and nationalities.”

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Hoffenheim (11.30pm) Saturday Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (6.30pm) Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldof (6.30pm) Mainz v Union Berlin (6.30pm) Paderborn v Augsburg (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (9.30pm) Sunday Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen (4.30pm) Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (9on)

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

FIXTURES (all times UAE) Sunday

Brescia v Lazio (3.30pm)

SPAL v Verona (6pm)

Genoa v Sassuolo (9pm)

AS Roma v Torino (11.45pm) Monday

Bologna v Fiorentina (3.30pm)

AC Milan v Sampdoria (6pm)

Juventus v Cagliari (6pm)

Atalanta v Parma (6pm)

Lecce v Udinese (9pm)

Napoli v Inter Milan (11.45pm)

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

About Okadoc Date started: Okadoc, 2018 Founder/CEO: Fodhil Benturquia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Healthcare Size: (employees/revenue) 40 staff; undisclosed revenues recording “double-digit” monthly growth Funding stage: Series B fundraising round to conclude in February Investors: Undisclosed

How to invest in gold Investors can tap into the gold price by purchasing physical jewellery, coins and even gold bars, but these need to be stored safely and possibly insured. A cheaper and more straightforward way to benefit from gold price growth is to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Most advisers suggest sticking to “physical” ETFs. These hold actual gold bullion, bars and coins in a vault on investors’ behalf. Others do not hold gold but use derivatives to track the price instead, adding an extra layer of risk. The two biggest physical gold ETFs are SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Gold Trust. Another way to invest in gold’s success is to buy gold mining stocks, but Mr Gravier says this brings added risks and can be more volatile. “They have a serious downside potential should the price consolidate.” Mr Kyprianou says gold and gold miners are two different asset classes. “One is a commodity and the other is a company stock, which means they behave differently.” Mining companies are a business, susceptible to other market forces, such as worker availability, health and safety, strikes, debt levels, and so on. “These have nothing to do with gold at all. It means that some companies will survive, others won’t.” By contrast, when gold is mined, it just sits in a vault. “It doesn’t even rust, which means it retains its value,” Mr Kyprianou says. You may already have exposure to gold miners in your portfolio, say, through an international ETF or actively managed mutual fund. You could spread this risk with an actively managed fund that invests in a spread of gold miners, with the best known being BlackRock Gold & General. It is up an incredible 55 per cent over the past year, and 240 per cent over five years. As always, past performance is no guide to the future.

