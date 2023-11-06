Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives French Foreign Minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Monday received the French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, in Abu Dhabi.

The pair discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and ways to address the urgent humanitarian and relief response to civilians in Gaza.

They reviewed the efforts being made to de-escalate the situation, highlighting the urgent need to safeguard civilians.

Read More France aims for another year of robust trade with UAE as economic ties deepen

They also discussed the friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and France and reviewed bilateral co-operation in various areas, including trade, investment and climate change.

The talks also touched on Emirati-French co-operation in environment and climate change as part of the UAE's hosting of Cop28 this year at Expo City Dubai.

The ministers stressed the importance of Cop28 in achieving a positive outcome.

The meeting was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.