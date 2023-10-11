Sheikh Mohamed holds phone calls with Brazil’s President and Dutch Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday held phone calls with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed bilateral ties with Mr da Silva and ways to enhance them within the framework of their strategic partnership.

They exchanged views on regional and international issues and stressed the importance of promoting co-operation to support peace and stability worldwide.

They also spoke on the urgent need for international action to de-escalate the situation in the region which threatens regional security and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Rutte also spoke on bilateral ties and efforts to expand them, in addition to efforts to de-escalate regional tension, particularly on a humanitarian level.

They stressed the need for the international community to help find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The two leaders also emphasised the importance of preserving civilian lives and avoiding further escalation while securing corridors to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed called for calm and de-escalation in phone calls with regional leaders.

He held talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.