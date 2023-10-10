A Closer Look: How tensions escalated between Israel and Gaza

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Saturday's surprise attack on Israel by Hamas has dramatically escalated tensions in the region and resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Considered the worst violence between Israel and Gaza in decades, the situation continues to unfold and is beginning to have knock-on effects around the world.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to Arab affairs editor Ismaeel Naar to hear what caused the situation to escalate at the weekend and whether there is an end in sight to the bloodshed.

