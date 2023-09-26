Ruler of Sharjah received by Sultan of Oman on start of two-day visit

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, was received by Oman's Sultan Haitham on Tuesday as he arrived in Muscat for the start of a two-day tour.

The two leaders reflected on the long-standing ties between the UAE and the sultanate during cordial talks at Al Baraka Palace in the Omani capital.

The Sultan of Oman also held a luncheon in honour of the Sharjah Ruler and his delegation.

Sheikh Dr Sultan conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and shared his wish for the continued progress and prosperity of Oman and its people, state news agency Wam reported.

He highlighted the rich history and heritage of Oman as well as its upholding of its founding ideals.

Sultan Haitham hailed the cultural rise of Sharjah and paid tribute to the Ruler's efforts to promote literature, history and the arts.

Read More Sharjah Ruler's latest book delves into the history of Oman

He lauded Sheikh Dr Sultan's own distinguished literary career, which has included the publishing of a collection of works tracing the history of Oman.

The Sharjah Ruler released History of the Nabhani Kings 1154-1622 in July.

It delves into the intriguing history of Oman and the surrounding region over the course of five centuries.

Published by Al Qasimi Publications, the book is the second instalment in the Ruler’s Sultan of History series, a comprehensive historical encyclopaedia.

Sheikh Dr Sultan drew on his own research, knowledge and expertise in regional history for the project – along with his vast collection of historical manuscripts, maps and other documents.

The Sharjah Ruler's visiting party includes Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Mohammed Al Dhaheri, UAE ambassador to Oman; Abdullah Al Owais, head of Sharjah's Department of Culture; and Mohammed Al Zaabi, chairman of the emirate's Protocol Department.

The Sultan of Oman was joined by a number of ministers during the reception.