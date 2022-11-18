President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Oman on 52nd National Day

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of congratulations to Oman's Sultan Haitham on Oman's 52nd National Day.

Sheikh Mohamed used social media to share some photographs and wish the nation happiness and success.

Congratulations to my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and all our friends in Oman on the occasion of the country’s 52nd National Day. The people of the UAE are your brothers and sisters and we celebrate this day with you. We wish the Sultanate continued happiness and success. pic.twitter.com/TqPMelNZ99 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 18, 2022

"Congratulations to my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and all our friends in Oman on the occasion of the country’s 52nd National Day," Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

"The people of the UAE are your brothers and sisters and we celebrate this day with you. We wish the Sultanate continued happiness and success."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent his best wishes to the Sultan of Oman and the nation's people.

Oman has announced that November 30 and December 1 will be holidays for employees in the public and private sectors to mark National Day.

Celebrations began on Wednesday in the southern Dhofar governorate, with officials attending a march.

Sultan Haitham is expected to attend a military parade in the governorate on Friday, Oman's state news agency reported.