Sharjah Municipality announces 50 per cent discount on fines

Sharjah Municipality will offer a 50 per cent discount on all fines issued to the public and businesses for the next three months.

The authority said financial penalties imposed before September 5 will be eligible for the reduction if paid by December 3.

The scheme was directed by Sharjah Executive Council in an effort to reduce the financial burden on the Sharjah public.

Authorities across the country have previously offered such discounts for traffic offences, with the aim of encouraging people to clear their fines more promptly.

Fines will be halved in this instance for breaches related to public parking, health, food and environmental safety and control, engineering and construction site compliance, hotel operations, advertising firms, as well as sewage, monitoring, inspection, and other municipal activities.

These include failing to pay for public parking for individuals and companies, as well as engineering and construction site infractions such as working outside official hours without a permit and not upholding safety measures.

Read more Sharjah Municipality impounds 1,500 abandoned cars

Health, food and environmental offences include non-compliance with safety rules at establishments such as beauty salons and restaurants.

Hotels can be penalised for failing to have the necessary permits in place or not adhering to water purity standards in swimming pools.

Advertising companies could be fined for displaying billboards without permits, while sewage offences may include illegal sewage disposal.

"This initiative is designed to not only lighten financial burdens but also to encourage productivity that contributes to the growth and prosperity of the emirate," said Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, director general of Sharjah Municipality.

He said discounted fines could be paid via the municipality's official website, the Ministry of Interior’s official website and smart application, Kiosk devices, and Sharjah Digital website and application.