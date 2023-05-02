Sharjah Municipality impounds 1,500 abandoned cars

About 1,500 abandoned vehicles that cluttered the streets of Sharjah have been impounded, officials said.

Sharjah Municipality carried out more than 25,000 inspections to deter crime and safeguard its image in the first three months of the year.

“The city's aesthetic, which we work to boost to maintain the emirate's position as an ideal destination for residents and tourists, is among the priorities of the municipality,” said Khalifa Al Suwaidi, head of control and inspection at Sharjah Municipality.

Cars that are not claimed by owners within six months will be sold at auction, the municipality said.

It was not revealed how much it would cost to retrieve an impounded vehicle, but fines must be paid before vehicles can be returned.

Read More Sharjah to sell hundreds of abandoned luxury cars at auction

Teams conducted 25,294 inspections across locations that included residential neighbourhoods, commercial zones and industrial areas.

Mr Al Suwaidi said that public awareness about the campaign would ensuring that the emirate remains safe and clean.

This is not the first time Sharjah Municipality has confiscated abandoned cars.

Last year, more than 440 vehicles were seized and taken to the pound in the emirate. Many had Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia number plates.

Marques included Range Rover, Lexus, Porsche, Jeep, Cadillac and Mercedes.

In Dubai, motorists who leave their cars parked in the same place for long periods of time receive a text message from the municipality before the vehicles are impounded. The cars are sold at auction if they are not claimed within six months.

In Abu Dhabi, car owners face legal action if they do not remove their vehicles from public areas.