President Sheikh Mohamed received by King of Bahrain at Abu Dhabi residence

President Sheikh Mohamed was on Monday received by Bahrain's King Hamad at his Abu Dhabi residence.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the close, historic ties between their nations.

They talked about how they could strengthen bilateral ties.

King Hamad expressed his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed and the Al Nahyan family on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked him for the condolences and praised the strong ties between the UAE and Bahrain.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

Among the Bahraini officials attending the meeting were Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad, Representative of the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and President of the Public Authority for Sports and several sheikhs, dignitaries and officials.