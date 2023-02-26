UAE leaders meet King of Bahrain to celebrate endurance race win

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of Ruler of Dubai, met Bahrain's King Hamad on Sunday.

The three leaders attended a banquet in Al Marmoum, Dubai, hosted by Bahrain's Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad in recognition of his victory in the Federation Equestre Internationale World Endurance Championships in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sheikh Nasser, who serves as King Hamad's representative for humanitarian works and youth affairs, won a global equestrian competition which included 126 male and female riders from 36 countries.

فوز ناصر بن حمد ببطولة العالم للقدرة لمسافة ١٦٠ كم هو فوز لنا جميعاً ويضاف لسجل البحرين في المحافل العالمية .. ناصر بن حمد نموذج للقائد الشاب الناجح الذي لا يعرف المستحيل … ألف مبروك .. pic.twitter.com/rUZw4nZfQX — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 26, 2023

The gathering was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court and Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad, First Deputy President of Bahrain's Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and chairman of both the General Authority for Sports and the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid posted a congratulatory message on Twitter.

“Nasser bin Hamad is a model of a successful young leader who does not know the impossible … Congratulations,” he wrote.